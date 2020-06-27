Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Howe & Rusling Inc.’s Largest Position

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,932 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 80,036 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $203.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

