Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $34.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82.

