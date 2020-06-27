Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.29 Million Stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.63% of Dorman Products worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 103.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $65.63 on Friday. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $105,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

