Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.82 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,552 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $203.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.28 and a 200-day moving average of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

