Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 61,914 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,914 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,360,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after buying an additional 803,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,573,000 after buying an additional 785,874 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,438,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,648,000 after purchasing an additional 589,504 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 114.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 219,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 225.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 190,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

PSXP opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.94% and a return on equity of 45.19%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

