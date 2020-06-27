PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,056 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.5% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $203.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.28 and a 200-day moving average of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

