Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,854 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $203.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

