Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173,919 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lennar were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $33,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2,462.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 714,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after acquiring an additional 686,810 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,341,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Lennar by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after purchasing an additional 478,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 6,636.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 286,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $59.76 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

