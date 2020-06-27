Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 13,600 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,366.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $186,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $3,515,136. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $39.58 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, April 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.