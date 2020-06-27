Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 176,064 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,940,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,064 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of Targa Resources worth $20,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. US Capital Advisors cut Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.