Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,869 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Albany International worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Albany International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Albany International by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 162,779 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Albany International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Albany International by 12.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.25 million. Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

