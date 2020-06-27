Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.64 Million Position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,071 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,486,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter worth about $98,971,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,062,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 23.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,795,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,892,000 after purchasing an additional 346,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 321,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

ADSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Disposal Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.15.

ADSW stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.88, a P/E/G ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.