Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 16,161 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.18% of Patterson Companies worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 423,799 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 829,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 20,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.