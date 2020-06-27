Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Chemours worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,931,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1,333.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 674,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,177 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth about $3,413,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

In related news, COO Mark Newman purchased 2,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CC opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. Chemours Co has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $25.23.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

