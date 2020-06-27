Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 427.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.75.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

