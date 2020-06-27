Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Mueller Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $23,549,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $9,174,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $5,365,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 176,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 174,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $197,543.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,196 shares of company stock worth $446,064. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.15. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $602.92 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.