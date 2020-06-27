Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 5,433 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in State Street were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.0% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 28.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.81.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $60.53 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

