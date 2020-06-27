APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.14% of ABIOMED worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ABIOMED by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 17.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in ABIOMED by 60.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in ABIOMED by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $239.27 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $285.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.91.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.40.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

