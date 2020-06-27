APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 102,192 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.05% of Entergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $170,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,882,000 after purchasing an additional 814,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 26.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,202,000 after purchasing an additional 809,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average of $109.79. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Argus raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.92.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

