APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 68,446 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,446 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Raymond James by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 876,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39,516 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Raymond James by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Raymond James by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RJF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $66.40 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $101,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at $203,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

