APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 190,380 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,380 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.14% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 565.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,152,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.32.

In other news, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $307,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

