United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 2,645 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $15,858,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 439.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $1,289,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,815 shares of company stock worth $7,045,730. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

