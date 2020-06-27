United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,905 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. American Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.0708 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

