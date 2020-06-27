United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $221,000 in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Stepan by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,755,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Stepan by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stepan by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Stepan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CL King assumed coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 1,126 shares of company stock worth $101,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.38. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.98. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.67 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

