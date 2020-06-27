United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,582 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 752.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

