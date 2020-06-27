Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 109.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,897,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Snap by 2,335.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $99,424.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,084.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,315,609 shares of company stock valued at $154,513,511.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.77.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.