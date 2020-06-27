APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.14% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KOF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $44.77 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.16). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

