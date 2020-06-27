Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Ecopetrol worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 18.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 129.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 243,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 137,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

EC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Ecopetrol SA has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecopetrol SA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

