FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,500,000 after buying an additional 4,806,716 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $101,189,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $73,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,313,073,000 after buying an additional 1,762,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,210,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,445,000 after buying an additional 1,114,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

