APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.6% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.9% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $143.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $166.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,803 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $422,636.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,163,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,289,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,035 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $1,695,858.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,295,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,025,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,188 shares of company stock valued at $28,432,801. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.