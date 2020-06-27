United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

NYSE ATR opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.38. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

