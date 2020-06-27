United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYMB stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.16 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42.

