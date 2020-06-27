United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $93.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.97. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

