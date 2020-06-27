Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $685,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Super Micro Computer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,282,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,648,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $772.41 million for the quarter. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $189,595.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,974.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

