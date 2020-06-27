Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

INN opened at $5.66 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $601.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

INN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

