6,386 Shares in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. FMR LLC raised its position in ASGN by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,653,000 after purchasing an additional 939,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,242,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in ASGN by 212.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 660,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 448,820 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in ASGN by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 698,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 334,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 81.9% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 397,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 178,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASGN opened at $63.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.73. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,483.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy M. Jones sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $1,085,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,163 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

