Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stake in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,310 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of PDL BioPharma worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 496,599 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 30,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLI opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.84.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. PDL BioPharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

