Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 789 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 233.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 11,720.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,285,000 after buying an additional 539,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $189,136,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 660,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 224,155 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 438,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,381,000 after purchasing an additional 188,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $725.25.

CSGP stock opened at $706.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.10. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $747.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $641.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

