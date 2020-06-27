Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $635,000 Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of Minerals Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Minerals Technologies from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NYSE:MTX opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.80. Minerals Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $59.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

