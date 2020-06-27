United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,025,000 after buying an additional 477,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,105,000 after purchasing an additional 45,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,482,000 after purchasing an additional 989,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,750 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

