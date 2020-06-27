OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 29.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $86,007,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 797.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 830,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,563 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,986.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 560,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 542,290 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,545.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $11,184,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

NYSE:OGE opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

