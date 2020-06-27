United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $281,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SMH opened at $150.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.32. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.77.

