Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 360,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

NYSE:FNF opened at $30.70 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

