United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $41.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.