United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 1,648 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 37,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $2,528,874.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 789,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,974,099.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $5,698,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,816,533.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,581 shares of company stock valued at $26,041,504. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $93.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CDNS shares. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

