At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Stock Holdings Increased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.28% of At Home Group worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,569,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 5,780.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 903,407 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

HOME stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. At Home Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.15 million. At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

