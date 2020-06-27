Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 84.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEO. DA Davidson cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.