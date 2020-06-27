Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

GPI opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.18. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

