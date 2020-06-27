Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $591,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

WBS stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,709 shares in the company, valued at $677,532.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $562,925 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.