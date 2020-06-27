Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 27,009 Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.61.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

